Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $122.00 price target on the LED producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cree's fiscal Q2 results reflected gains from incremental adoption of SiC products in new applications and synergies from partnership with Arrow Electronics. Moreover, divestiture of Cree's LED Products business unit to SMART Global is projected to aid it to support the industry’s transition from silicon to silicon carbide (SiC), which is gaining ground. Further, strength witnessed in power applications, RF (radio frequency) devices, reviving automotive sector, and gains from 5G transition, hold promise. Notably, shares of Cree have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, weak demand and headwinds from lower utilization in materials business remain concerns. Reduction in factory efficiency on account of safety measures is likely to weigh on margins. Also, the company provided bleak guidance for fiscal third quarter.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CREE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

Shares of CREE stock traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $114.05. 14,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,788. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average of $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cree has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $126.56.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,959. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cree in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Cree during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Cree during the third quarter worth about $127,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

