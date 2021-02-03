Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Neutral

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 26,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,253,046.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,251,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,022 shares of company stock worth $7,699,482 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,044,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after buying an additional 103,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.