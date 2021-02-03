Credit Suisse Group Trims Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Target Price to $15.50

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of CAGDF opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

