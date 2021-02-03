Credit Suisse Group Increases WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target to $7.40

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $6.60 to $7.40 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 217.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

