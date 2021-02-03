Credit Suisse Group Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $205.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.41.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $160.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.