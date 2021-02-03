Credit Suisse Group Increases Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$26.50

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$26.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STLC. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Stelco from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CSFB raised shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stelco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.31.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco stock traded up C$1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.57. 394,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,849. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.84. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$3.24 and a 52-week high of C$26.56.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.