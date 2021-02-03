Credit Suisse Group Increases Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $25.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.50% from the stock’s previous close.

BEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.84.

BEN stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 694,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,040 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 72,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

