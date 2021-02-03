Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of CIK stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

