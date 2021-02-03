Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.
Shares of CIK stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.45.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
