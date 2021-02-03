Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 655,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,079.33 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.