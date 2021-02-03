Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW opened at $198.24 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.91.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.76.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

