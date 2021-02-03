Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average of $72.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

