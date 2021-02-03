Creative Planning Has $12.60 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,237 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 54,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.