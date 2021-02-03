Creative Planning Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.58.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M stock opened at $175.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.