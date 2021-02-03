Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 131.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,982 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

