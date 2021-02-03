Creative Planning Acquires 11,465 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.50. The company has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

