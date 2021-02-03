Cowen Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $80.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:PSX opened at $68.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $93.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

