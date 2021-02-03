Cowen Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $80.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
NYSE:PSX opened at $68.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $93.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
