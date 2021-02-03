Cowen Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by research analysts at Cowen from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,470.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,031.11.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,927.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,784.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,648.58. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,955.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

