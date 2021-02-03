Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.13

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.13 and last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 3545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

COVTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

