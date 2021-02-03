Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Trading 5.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Covanta traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.90. 958,534 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 889,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVA. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Covanta by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Covanta by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 849,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 130,195 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 569.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 91,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

Covanta Company Profile (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

