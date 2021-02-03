Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $355.45. 47,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,350. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

