Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4-14.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.67 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Corteva stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.86. 2,667,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,710. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

