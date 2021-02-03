Corrado Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

