Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OFC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.87.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

