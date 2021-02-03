Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 192.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,252,000 after acquiring an additional 818,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 411,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after acquiring an additional 112,037 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 99,313 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 108,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,514,000 after acquiring an additional 54,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,139,000.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.73.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

