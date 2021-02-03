Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 125.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,848,000 after buying an additional 1,168,674 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,307,000 after acquiring an additional 733,837 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,464,000 after acquiring an additional 630,079 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,771,000 after acquiring an additional 238,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,456,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $72.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

