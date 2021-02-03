Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.15.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day moving average of $130.87. The firm has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

