Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 150.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 120,818 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 590,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,067,000 after purchasing an additional 41,751 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 565,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,841 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 437,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 302,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $74.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

