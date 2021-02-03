Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,128 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 330.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

