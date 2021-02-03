Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.71

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 418838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.1537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 226,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.