Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG traded down $38.23 on Wednesday, reaching $2,027.30. 352,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,762. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,290.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,123.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,902.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $45.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

