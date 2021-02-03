Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 508 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $989,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

GIS traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.82. 3,793,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,628. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

