Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.14. 1,185,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,795. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.83 and its 200 day moving average is $237.53. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $306.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.