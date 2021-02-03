Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 347,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,085,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

TXN stock traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.58. 5,017,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,472. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,468,982.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,475 shares of company stock worth $46,163,234 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

