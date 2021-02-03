Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,123 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 509,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,388. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.