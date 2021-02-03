Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $537,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $9.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $377.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,850. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $390.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.56.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $3,526,680.00. Insiders have sold 205,278 shares of company stock worth $67,169,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.