Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,628. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $96.09.

