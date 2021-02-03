Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 674 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $58.01. 2,306,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

