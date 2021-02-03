Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,339 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 275,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 92,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,581,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 44,311 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,074. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62.

