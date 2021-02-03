CorMedix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,722 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 682% compared to the typical daily volume of 348 call options.

CRMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CorMedix by 17.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,758,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CorMedix by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CorMedix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CorMedix by 106.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 83,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.71. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 86.52% and a negative net margin of 10,214.42%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

