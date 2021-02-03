Cormark Weighs in on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$162.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.13 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Laurentian increased their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$258.09.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$221.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$214.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$200.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -46.67. Cargojet Inc. has a 52 week low of C$67.87 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.234 dividend. This is an increase from Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -19.73%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

