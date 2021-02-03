Cormark Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$67.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Cormark to C$67.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

RCI.B has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.00.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$59.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$46.81 and a one year high of C$66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.04.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

