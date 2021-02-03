CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock Position Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $126,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,832.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $136.49 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.57 and its 200-day moving average is $123.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

