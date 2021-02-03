Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $242,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,883.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 24,604 shares of company stock worth $455,877 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

