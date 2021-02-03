Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB)’s stock price dropped 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.89. Approximately 2,068,121 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 1,027,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Conversion Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $507.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

Conversion Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLB)

Conversion Labs, Inc operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents.

