Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

Get Contura Energy alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Contura Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Contura Energy stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. 103,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. Contura Energy has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $236.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.29) by ($0.46). Contura Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $400.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.50 million. Research analysts expect that Contura Energy will post -10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Contura Energy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 353,590 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Contura Energy by 61.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 187,139 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Contura Energy by 36.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 115,382 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Contura Energy (CTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Contura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.