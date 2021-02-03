Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Contura Energy in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Contura Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Contura Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Contura Energy stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Contura Energy has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $236.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.29) by ($0.46). Contura Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $400.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.50 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Contura Energy by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Contura Energy in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Contura Energy by 281.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Contura Energy by 148.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Contura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.