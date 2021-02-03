Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VLRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. 13,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $13.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 734,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,174,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.