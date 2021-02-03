Contrasting Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) & Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) and Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Stoke Therapeutics and Heat Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics N/A -22.93% -22.26% Heat Biologics -527.90% -44.07% -36.38%

49.8% of Heat Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of Stoke Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Heat Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stoke Therapeutics and Heat Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoke Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Heat Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $62.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.02%. Heat Biologics has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 58.04%. Given Stoke Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stoke Therapeutics is more favorable than Heat Biologics.

Volatility & Risk

Stoke Therapeutics has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heat Biologics has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stoke Therapeutics and Heat Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.33 million ($1.80) -34.89 Heat Biologics $3.05 million 53.45 -$20.02 million N/A N/A

Heat Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Stoke Therapeutics.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics beats Heat Biologics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing. The company was formerly known as ASOthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2016. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product. It is developing HS-110, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer. The company's preclinical stage products include HS-130 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PTX-35, a humanized affinity matured monoclonal antibody, which is a functional agonist of human TNFRSF25 signaling; and PTX-45, a human TL1A-Ig fusion protein that acts as an agonist of TNFRSF25 signaling. Heat Biologics, Inc. has collaboration with Waisman Biomanufacturing to manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

