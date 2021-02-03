Contrasting Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bay National and National Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

National Bank has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.00%. Given National Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Bank is more favorable than Bay National.

Risk and Volatility

Bay National has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bay National and National Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Bank $325.35 million 3.22 $80.36 million $2.55 13.43

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Profitability

This table compares Bay National and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay National N/A N/A N/A National Bank 23.03% 10.63% 1.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of National Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Bank beats Bay National on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bay National Company Profile

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates through a network of 97 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 127 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

