Construction Partners (ROAD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect Construction Partners to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

